Art by the Hearth

Today's gratitude prompt was "a piece of art". There are actually two pieces here which were made by my older son Erick- the cross in the background (which is magnetic and decorates the metal fire box behind our wood stove) and the sculpture in the foreground which is a combination of a Star of David and the "sign of the fish". The fish was a symbol adopted by the early Christians commemorating Jesus' charge to become "fishers of men" to His disciples.