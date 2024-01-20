Previous
Next
Vintage Painters by olivetreeann
Photo 4676

Vintage Painters

I played around with a vignette at the model railroad museum to make it look like an old photo. The displays are all modeled after real places in our area and the real-life replica of this building can still be located in Easton PA today.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise