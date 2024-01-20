Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4676
Vintage Painters
I played around with a vignette at the model railroad museum to make it look like an old photo. The displays are all modeled after real places in our area and the real-life replica of this building can still be located in Easton PA today.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9644
photos
196
followers
204
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
Latest from all albums
4765
4674
4766
4675
4676
4767
4768
4677
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th January 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
model
,
painters
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close