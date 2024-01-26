Previous
Painting the Bushkill by olivetreeann
Photo 4682

Painting the Bushkill

The waters of the Bushkill Creek with a painterly effect from Night Studio Cafe used as a texture over the actual photo for week #4 of the 52 Week Challenge.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Milanie ace
Neat processing
January 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice painterly edit !
January 26th, 2024  
