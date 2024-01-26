Sign up
Photo 4682
Painting the Bushkill
The waters of the Bushkill Creek with a painterly effect from Night Studio Cafe used as a texture over the actual photo for week #4 of the 52 Week Challenge.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9654
photos
198
followers
206
following
1282% complete
Tags
water
,
woods
,
bushkill creek
,
52wc-2024-w4
Milanie
ace
Neat processing
January 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice painterly edit !
January 26th, 2024
