Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4685
Solarized Pathway
Leigh and I staged this shot when she visited in October. I put the solarizing effect on it today and then played around further with the colors to produce this over-the-top version of a walk in our woods.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9660
photos
198
followers
206
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
Latest from all albums
4682
4773
4683
4774
4684
4775
4685
4776
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
pathway
,
granddaughter
,
solarize
,
annfoolery
Suzanne
ace
You are having fun with solarizing! Great outcome.
January 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love it!
January 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Love the edit...the colours are fabulous
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close