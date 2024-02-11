Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4698
Deserted
Everybody was home watching the Kansas City Chiefs claim another Super Bowl title last night when I did the food shopping. But my question is- were they really tuning in to watch the game, or to see a quick glimpse of Taylor Swift watching the game?
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9691
photos
198
followers
206
following
1287% complete
View this month »
4691
4692
4693
4694
4695
4696
4697
4698
Latest from all albums
203
4787
4696
204
4697
4788
4789
4698
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th February 2024 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
parking lot
,
empty
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
That's the reason I didn't watch any of the game. Not one single second.
If I wanted to watch Taylor Swift I'd buy a ticket to her concert. And the chances of that happening is ZERO.
I'm sorry about the rant Ann.
February 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great edit, it feels like a comic book. Love it.
February 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
If I wanted to watch Taylor Swift I'd buy a ticket to her concert. And the chances of that happening is ZERO.
I'm sorry about the rant Ann.