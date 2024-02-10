The Allentown Train Station

Another shot from the Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum. This place is a labor of love! It has been modeled to painstaking replication of its real-life counter part. In other words, the model here of the Allentown Train station looks exactly like what the Allentown Train Station looked like when it was in operation. It was first opened for business on March 17, 1890, and closed in 1961. I thought it would be fun to make a postage stamp out of the image and priced it according to what a first-class stamp would have cost in 1890. The "model" part is the station in front. The background is an image of Allentown today, and the wall has been painted to look like the sky. It's very realistic, don't you think?