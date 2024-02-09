Previous
52 Week Challenge 2024 Week 6 Ordinary to Extraordinary by olivetreeann
Photo 4696

52 Week Challenge 2024 Week 6 Ordinary to Extraordinary

Just an ordinary pizza cutter photographed in a new and different way for the 52 week challenge.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise