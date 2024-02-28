Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4715
Sweetheart Bow
A detail of some lace and a little rose in a bow on an antique doll that someone brought to the Table Top workshop the other night.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9732
photos
197
followers
204
following
1292% complete
View this month »
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
Latest from all albums
4805
207
208
4715
4806
209
4716
4807
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
27th February 2024 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
rose
,
lace
,
bow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close