Previous
Photo 4736
It's a Sign of a Different Kind
Fiddled around with a shot of the Cross which adorns our steeple.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
4729
4730
4731
4732
4733
4734
4735
4736
4733
4824
4734
4825
4826
4735
4827
4736
Tags
church
,
cross
,
clouds
,
52wc-2024-w12
gloria jones
ace
Very nice.
March 21st, 2024
Diane
ace
I like this
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
March 21st, 2024
