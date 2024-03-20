Previous
It's a Sign of a Different Kind by olivetreeann
Photo 4736

It's a Sign of a Different Kind

Fiddled around with a shot of the Cross which adorns our steeple.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Very nice.
March 21st, 2024  
Diane ace
I like this
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
March 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise