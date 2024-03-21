Previous
Two Flags by olivetreeann
Photo 4737

Two Flags

There's so much negativity out there today that when I saw these black flags I was disheartened. But then I got to wondering about the red and blue stripes. So I asked the all-knowing Google what it meant. Well, lo and behold it's a good thing! The blue stripe means the person bearing the flag supports those who serve in law enforcement. And the red stripe honors those who work or volunteer in fire fighting and rescue. What a great way to cheer on those brave men and women!

A quick post tonight since I'm off to work early tomorrow. I shall catch up with you anon...
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

First I’ve heard or seen of it. I hope it catches on.
March 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I knew about the blue and black flags, we had and State Police man killed in our county so there are a lot of those flags around, also blue light bulbs on many porches in support of the police. I did not know about the red flag, but certainly support our fire and rescue people also. Thanks Ann for this information.
March 22nd, 2024  
