Two Flags

There's so much negativity out there today that when I saw these black flags I was disheartened. But then I got to wondering about the red and blue stripes. So I asked the all-knowing Google what it meant. Well, lo and behold it's a good thing! The blue stripe means the person bearing the flag supports those who serve in law enforcement. And the red stripe honors those who work or volunteer in fire fighting and rescue. What a great way to cheer on those brave men and women!



A quick post tonight since I'm off to work early tomorrow. I shall catch up with you anon...