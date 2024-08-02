Previous
Ice Cream Sandwich Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4871

Ice Cream Sandwich Day

The models were a little difficult to work with...so Jeff and I ate them (o;
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent strategy and cool image.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise