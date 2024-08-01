Previous
Sisters Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4870

Sisters Day

My sister Diana and I circa 1961/2 and this year in April- we were celebrating her 65th birthday!
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Photo Details

katy ace
So cute to see you together when you were little and so easy to see you, our sisters from the April photo
August 2nd, 2024  
