Photo 4869
Beyond the Stalls
A view through the old horse barn at Pleasant Ridge Farm with a little rusticity tossed on for good measure.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
barn
rustic
stalls
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
August 1st, 2024
