Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4873
It's Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!
Chocolate chip cookies at fellowship time in church came in handy for today's holiday!
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10091
photos
193
followers
202
following
1335% complete
View this month »
4866
4867
4868
4869
4870
4871
4872
4873
Latest from all albums
4961
4871
4962
4872
4963
254
4873
4964
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th August 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cookies
,
chocolate chip cookies
,
edah24-08
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close