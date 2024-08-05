Sign up
Previous
Photo 4874
Faithful Guard
Today is "Work Like a Dog" day and this shot from the Pleasant Ridge Farm turned out to be just what the holiday called for. I think I should have taken out the silhouette of the bench- but too late now- I've posted it.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
silhouette
,
edah24-08
Barb
ace
Though I can't say why, Ann, I like the silhouette of the bench included in your photo! 😁
August 6th, 2024
katy
ace
Cropping it out would definitely give a different feel to the composition but it is fine the way it is
August 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding!
August 6th, 2024
