211 / 365
52 Week Challenge 2024 Macro
Ooops! I forgot to post the last 52 week challenge shot last week. Well, better late than never!
Taken at the Table Top Workshop my photo club held at the end of February.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
10
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
27th February 2024 9:05pm
Tags
black and white
,
macro
,
lace
,
52wc-2024-w9
