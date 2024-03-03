Previous
52 Week Challenge 2024 Macro by olivetreeann
211 / 365

52 Week Challenge 2024 Macro

Ooops! I forgot to post the last 52 week challenge shot last week. Well, better late than never!

Taken at the Table Top Workshop my photo club held at the end of February.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise