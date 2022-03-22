Sign up
23 / 365
Fly Point
I am a bit late posting today because we have been at a friend's birthday party this afternoon out in the open at Fly Point overlooking the ocean.
Who could ask for more, great company, great weather, good food and drink and a lovely view.
It has been a beautiful autumn day with temperatures around 26 c and gorgeous sunshine.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
julia
ace
Pleased you are getting some good weather.. Nice place to celebrate a birthday..
March 22nd, 2022
