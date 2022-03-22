Previous
Fly Point by onewing
23 / 365

Fly Point

I am a bit late posting today because we have been at a friend's birthday party this afternoon out in the open at Fly Point overlooking the ocean.

Who could ask for more, great company, great weather, good food and drink and a lovely view.

It has been a beautiful autumn day with temperatures around 26 c and gorgeous sunshine.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
julia ace
Pleased you are getting some good weather.. Nice place to celebrate a birthday..
March 22nd, 2022  
