Cedric

Our daughter Zoe bought this plant for my birthday about 30 years ago when we lived in Melbourne. (well actually it was probably the great, great grandfather of this plant) I asked Zoe what it was called and she said 'Cedric' so it has been known as Cedric ever since.



The plant travelled up to New South Wales with us in the car when we moved here from Melbourne and the Chinese owner of a country petrol station where we stopped to fill up the car with petrol told us it was called a Chinese money tree. Don't know if that is right but it is always Cedric to us.



We have taken lots of cuttings off the plant over the years and currently we have two offspring of Cedric in pots in the garden and this plant is actually planted in one of the flower beds in the garden. It seems to have enjoyed all the rain we had recently and it was beautiful to see it flowering a few days ago.



Zoe died 9 years ago and today would have been her 46th birthday so it is even more special to see Cedric flowering at the moment.



