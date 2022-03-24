Previous
Female St Andrew's Cross Spider by onewing
25 / 365

Female St Andrew's Cross Spider

No photos today because the rain is back again.

I took this photo a few days ago of the underside of a female St Andrew's Cross spider in our garden telling the world she is 'available'

I did see a male close by, they are much smaller than the females.

I will continue this tale tomorrow......
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
6% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot -- available or not - she gives me the creeps !
March 24th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
great capture , ❤️ the yellow stripes
March 24th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, amazing photo although I'm glad she's in your garden and not mine
March 24th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Cool shot! Can't wait for the rest of the story!
March 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot of this fabulous looking spider, looking forward to tomorrow ;-)
March 24th, 2022  
tony gig
Lovely detailed spider.
March 24th, 2022  
julia ace
Great detail.. nicely done..
March 24th, 2022  
