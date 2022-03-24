Sign up
25 / 365
Female St Andrew's Cross Spider
No photos today because the rain is back again.
I took this photo a few days ago of the underside of a female St Andrew's Cross spider in our garden telling the world she is 'available'
I did see a male close by, they are much smaller than the females.
I will continue this tale tomorrow......
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
7
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot -- available or not - she gives me the creeps !
March 24th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
great capture , ❤️ the yellow stripes
March 24th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, amazing photo although I'm glad she's in your garden and not mine
March 24th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool shot! Can't wait for the rest of the story!
March 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great shot of this fabulous looking spider, looking forward to tomorrow ;-)
March 24th, 2022
tony gig
Lovely detailed spider.
March 24th, 2022
julia
ace
Great detail.. nicely done..
March 24th, 2022
