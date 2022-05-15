Previous
Standing Out in a Crowd by onewing
48 / 365

Standing Out in a Crowd

I am posting very early today because we are going to the theatre this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening. I probably won't be able to catch up until tomorrow.

Here is another photo from yesterday's walk in Nelson Bay.

As most of the boats in our local marinas tend to be white and also very expensive it is so nice to see the occasional coloured one and in need of a lick of paint too.
