RIP Your Majesty

It is now 2.30 am and I have just finished watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, followed by the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor. It has been a long emotional evening. Australia is 9 hours ahead of the UK so the events of the day only started here at 7.30 pm.



I saw this sketch by Eleanor Tomlinson and thought I would post it on 365 today. Her Majesty's work on earth is done and hopefully she is now reunited with her beloved Philip.



My daughter saw the following poem by Joanne Boyle and emailed it to me a couple of days after the Queen passed away. It brought me to tears. I thought I would share it with you.



Philip came to me today,

and said it was time to go.

I looked at him and smiled,

as I whispered that "I know"

I then turned and looked behind me,

and saw I was asleep.

All my family were around me,

and I could hear them weep.

I gently touched each shoulder,

with Philip by my side.

Then I turned away and walked,

with My Angel guide.

Philip held my hand,

as he led the way,

to a world where Kings and Queens,

are Monarch's every day.

I was given a crown to wear

or a halo known by some.

The difference is up here,

they are worn by everyone.

I felt a sense of peace,

my reign had seen its end.

70 years I had served my Country,

as the people's friend.

Thank you for the years,

for all your time and love.

Now I am one of two again,

in our Palace up above.



God bless Her Majesty and God Save the King.

