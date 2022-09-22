Sign up
Freesias
As you know I don't very often take photos of flowers but on our walk with the walking group last Thursday there were so many flowers growing wild in the bushland.
I was surprised to spot this little clump of freesias growing wild. The scent of these gorgeous flowers was the first inkling that they were there.
I had to take this photo because freesias were my Mum's favourite flowers and they remind me of her.
Also, it brought back memories of our time living in Cyprus. I was surprised to see so many freesias growing wild in the bushland at the back of our house at Akrotiri.
Lots of memories on this particular walk last week.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3833
photos
264
followers
124
following
