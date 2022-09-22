Freesias

As you know I don't very often take photos of flowers but on our walk with the walking group last Thursday there were so many flowers growing wild in the bushland.



I was surprised to spot this little clump of freesias growing wild. The scent of these gorgeous flowers was the first inkling that they were there.



I had to take this photo because freesias were my Mum's favourite flowers and they remind me of her.



Also, it brought back memories of our time living in Cyprus. I was surprised to see so many freesias growing wild in the bushland at the back of our house at Akrotiri.



Lots of memories on this particular walk last week.