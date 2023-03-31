Previous
Lunch With a View by onewing
345 / 365

Lunch With a View

After our walk at Fishermans Bay yesterday with our walking group we had lunch at Crest Restaurant on Birubi Beach.

Not a bad view to look at while you eat lunch.
Babs

ace
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful view indeed!
March 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous view, how could one concentrate on eating ;-)
March 31st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Gorgeous! Nice clean windows too. Or perhaps they are open. Such a good shot of the beach and waves!
March 31st, 2023  
