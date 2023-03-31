Sign up
345 / 365
Lunch With a View
After our walk at Fishermans Bay yesterday with our walking group we had lunch at Crest Restaurant on Birubi Beach.
Not a bad view to look at while you eat lunch.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
30th March 2023 12:02pm
Kathy A
Such a wonderful view indeed!
March 31st, 2023
Diana
Such a fabulous view, how could one concentrate on eating ;-)
March 31st, 2023
Maggiemae
Gorgeous! Nice clean windows too. Or perhaps they are open. Such a good shot of the beach and waves!
March 31st, 2023
