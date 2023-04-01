Previous
Taking Horses For a Swim by onewing
Taking Horses For a Swim

I have spent the day doing a batch cook up for the freezer and no time for taking new photos, so here is another photo from Birubi on Thursday while we were out with our walking group.

I spotted this group of people from a local horse riding school taking their horses for a swim.
