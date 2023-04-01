Sign up
346 / 365
Taking Horses For a Swim
I have spent the day doing a batch cook up for the freezer and no time for taking new photos, so here is another photo from Birubi on Thursday while we were out with our walking group.
I spotted this group of people from a local horse riding school taking their horses for a swim.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4007
photos
262
followers
124
following
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Views
0
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
30th March 2023 12:26pm
