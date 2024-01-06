Mr Currawong

I am staying away from the beaches at the moment because they are heaving with tourists, so a couple of days ago while I was feeding the birds in our garden, I decided to get my camera and try to capture some photos of our regular visitors.



This gorgeous currawong and his Mrs have been visiting for a few weeks. I just love his gnarly beak and his yellow eye. He really is a beauty and is quite tame, taking meat from my hand. His Mrs isn't quite as brave, but she lets me get quite close.



Even with a huge beak like this he is so gentle as he takes the meat from my hand.