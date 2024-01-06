Previous
Mr Currawong by onewing
Mr Currawong

I am staying away from the beaches at the moment because they are heaving with tourists, so a couple of days ago while I was feeding the birds in our garden, I decided to get my camera and try to capture some photos of our regular visitors.

This gorgeous currawong and his Mrs have been visiting for a few weeks. I just love his gnarly beak and his yellow eye. He really is a beauty and is quite tame, taking meat from my hand. His Mrs isn't quite as brave, but she lets me get quite close.

Even with a huge beak like this he is so gentle as he takes the meat from my hand.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
170% complete

*lynn
great shot, Babs ...love that eye!
January 6th, 2024  
Rick
Awesome capture. Can't believe that it takes it right out of your hand. That is so neat.
January 6th, 2024  
