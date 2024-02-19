Sign up
Previous
Photo 667
Rock Formations Anna Bay
I am posting early today because there are storms heading our way and I need to turn off my desktop computer. I will check out your photos on my tablet later today though.
As we were walking back to our car at Birubi I had to stop and take a photo of the rocks along the beach. I do love the rock formations in this area.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Alien Pods.
Turning the computer off now as the thunder is getting louder. Hope we get some rain with it.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
aren't they marvellous!
February 19th, 2024
