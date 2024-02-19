Rock Formations Anna Bay

I am posting early today because there are storms heading our way and I need to turn off my desktop computer. I will check out your photos on my tablet later today though.



As we were walking back to our car at Birubi I had to stop and take a photo of the rocks along the beach. I do love the rock formations in this area.



Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Alien Pods.



Turning the computer off now as the thunder is getting louder. Hope we get some rain with it.