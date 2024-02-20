Sign up
Photo 668
Photo 668
Tank Traps
I am a bit late posting today because we have been out for a talk about oysters in Port Stephens at the Tourist Information Centre in Nelson Bay.
This the last photo for now taken at Birubi.
The tank traps at Birubi Beach surround the lower car park area.
I have posted photos of the tank traps before on 365 and if you are interested here is a link to some of my previous photos.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-17
As you can see in the next picture each of the traps was numbered and dated.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-06-09
A few years ago the tank traps were unearthed along the beaches in and around the Newcastle area when they were discovered after high sea and beach erosion .
The tank traps were placed all along this area of the coast in 1942 when the threat of invasion from the Japanese was at its height.
There is a link below explaining where the tank traps were and what their purpose was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzarRJyCjQk
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
