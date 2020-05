Tank Traps

During World War II Stockton Beach was heavily fortified against a possible amphibious assault by Imperial Japanese forces. Many of these fortifications, in the form of barbed wire entanglements and concrete pyramid shaped blocks, commonly known as tank traps, may be seen along the beach. Many of the tank traps were removed after the war and now feature significantly around the car parking areas at Birubi beach. Some of the tank traps remain submerged though and pose a hazard to swimmers.