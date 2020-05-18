Sign up
Photo 2651
Soldiers Point Jetty
I am a bit late posting tonight because I have been for a walk along the beach at Soldiers Point.
It has been a rather rainy day today and judging by the clouds tonight I think we are in for a lot more rain too.
Just off to get dinner ready now and will catch up with your photos later tonight.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3065
photos
271
followers
138
following
726% complete
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
Tags
clouds
,
jetty
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful scene.
May 18th, 2020
Margo
ace
Wonderful shot Fav
May 18th, 2020
Dianne
A terrific pov.
May 18th, 2020
Peter
ace
Lovely lead in lines, reflected light and dramatic colours Babs:)
May 18th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Very steel grey kind of day, lovely viewpoint on the harbour.
May 18th, 2020
