Soldiers Point Jetty by onewing
Photo 2651

Soldiers Point Jetty

I am a bit late posting tonight because I have been for a walk along the beach at Soldiers Point.

It has been a rather rainy day today and judging by the clouds tonight I think we are in for a lot more rain too.

Just off to get dinner ready now and will catch up with your photos later tonight.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene.
May 18th, 2020  
Margo ace
Wonderful shot Fav
May 18th, 2020  
Dianne
A terrific pov.
May 18th, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely lead in lines, reflected light and dramatic colours Babs:)
May 18th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Very steel grey kind of day, lovely viewpoint on the harbour.
May 18th, 2020  
