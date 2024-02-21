Previous
We've Had Rain! by onewing
After only dribs and drabs of rain for the last month we have finally had a good downpour and our rain gauge recorded 50 mm in the last 24 hours.

The plants in our garden are really looking much brighter now they have had a good soaking
21st February 2024

