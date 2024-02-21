Sign up
Previous
Photo 669
We've Had Rain!
After only dribs and drabs of rain for the last month we have finally had a good downpour and our rain gauge recorded 50 mm in the last 24 hours.
The plants in our garden are really looking much brighter now they have had a good soaking
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
0
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
21st February 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
