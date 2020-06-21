Previous
Long Shadows on the Shortest Day by onewing
Yesterday was a really warm day around 21 degrees c, but today is sunny but very chilly. I think we are lucky if it has reached 14 degrees c today.

It is our shortest day in Australia and I just loved the long, long shadow created by David in this photo.

I will be a bit absent this evening because we have got friends coming for dinner.

One friend is having a birthday and the other friend is supplying the birthday cake for dessert.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Elena Arquero ace
Wonderful capture of this beach scene. Very nice model. Tomorrow is our longest day of the year! I shall commemorate it with a photo too. We're on the 47th Parallel above the Equator.
June 21st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous beach Babs & David's shadow is sooooooooooo long.
June 21st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene and such a long shadow!
June 21st, 2020  
