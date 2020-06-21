Sign up
Photo 2685
Long Shadows on the Shortest Day
Yesterday was a really warm day around 21 degrees c, but today is sunny but very chilly. I think we are lucky if it has reached 14 degrees c today.
It is our shortest day in Australia and I just loved the long, long shadow created by David in this photo.
I will be a bit absent this evening because we have got friends coming for dinner.
One friend is having a birthday and the other friend is supplying the birthday cake for dessert.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
Elena Arquero
ace
Wonderful capture of this beach scene. Very nice model. Tomorrow is our longest day of the year! I shall commemorate it with a photo too. We're on the 47th Parallel above the Equator.
June 21st, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous beach Babs & David's shadow is sooooooooooo long.
June 21st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene and such a long shadow!
June 21st, 2020
