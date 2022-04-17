Previous
Is there more fur down there? by pamknowler
Is there more fur down there?

Still having fun watching the blue tit collecting the fur. I would love to see the inside of the nest!! I am sure it must be very cosy!!

Happy Easter everyone! Have a wonderful Easter Sunday and don't eat too much chocolate!!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Happy Easter Pam, to you and the boys! :)
April 17th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Happy Easter :)
April 17th, 2022  
