Stop watching me!! by pamknowler
Stop watching me!!

I think the little blue tit noticed me taking his photo!!

He is so cute - I can't resist him!!
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
