Previous
Next
Burst balloon by pamknowler
72 / 365

Burst balloon

I am not sure what's happened but when looking at yesterdays photos in LR it closed down and I seem to have lost all my catalogues in LR. The only photos I can find are some old shots from a few years ago. I think a call to Apple is on the cards for the morning.

This image was taken at Sarah's house and is a dart bursting a balloon. What fun we had and what a mess we made!!

I'm feeling unwell again and have been onto the doctors today (62 in the phone queue this morning). I suspect I still have a bug in my stomach after my bout of food poisoning as I am having an upset stomach every couple of days. It did rather spoil our Devon holiday. Yesterday was bad again so I called the doctor. I am having blood test taken tomorrow and I have to provide another sample for testing. I am getting fed up with this.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shepherdman
Very eye catching.Love it!
April 19th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Sorry to hear you are unwell, and sympathise about queuing for your GP
April 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise