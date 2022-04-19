Burst balloon

I am not sure what's happened but when looking at yesterdays photos in LR it closed down and I seem to have lost all my catalogues in LR. The only photos I can find are some old shots from a few years ago. I think a call to Apple is on the cards for the morning.



This image was taken at Sarah's house and is a dart bursting a balloon. What fun we had and what a mess we made!!



I'm feeling unwell again and have been onto the doctors today (62 in the phone queue this morning). I suspect I still have a bug in my stomach after my bout of food poisoning as I am having an upset stomach every couple of days. It did rather spoil our Devon holiday. Yesterday was bad again so I called the doctor. I am having blood test taken tomorrow and I have to provide another sample for testing. I am getting fed up with this.