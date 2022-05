Horse Chestnut

Just a quick upload to say hello.



This is one of the flower heads on a horse chestnut tree. So beautiful!! What a fabulous tree this is. Fabulous blossom in spring and conkers in autumn - perfect!! We had a lovely walk in the sunshine yesterday in the warm sunshine - what a treat!!



I have a consultation booked for the 11th May with a bowel consultant and I will probably be having a colonoscopy hopefully before my holiday in Devon which starts on 28th May - fingers crossed. Keeping everything crossed for good news.