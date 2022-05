View across to Instow

A quick update this morning as we have family driving over from Dorset and I am preparing a buffet lunch. We haven’t seen them for years so it will be wonderful to have a good catch up!



This is the view across to Instow from Appledore. All the bunting is knitted as are the flowers decorating the large anchor on the LHS. There have been some very busy people in Appledore preparing for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations!