Tales from the garden ....

This morning the male pheasant and his mate decided to run down the garden. The boys were sitting on the patio and immediately took off chasing the pheasants. They quickly beat a hasty retreat as the male pheasant decided to fight his corner and really scared my two dogs!! They came running back to the patio and we had a stand off with the dogs barking their heads off and the two pheasants squawking their heads off at the end of the garden!! In the end I went up the garden and the pheasants flew off into the woods!!



Life in the country!! LOL!!