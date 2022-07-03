Previous
Petunias by pamknowler
129 / 365

Petunias

I just love these petunias and have to stop and admire them as I walk past. The petals look like velvet. I love this deep colour too!!
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Pam Knowler

Diana ace
Lovely shot and colours.
July 3rd, 2022  
