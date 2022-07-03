Sign up
129 / 365
Petunias
I just love these petunias and have to stop and admire them as I walk past. The petals look like velvet. I love this deep colour too!!
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Tags
pot
,
garden
,
velvet
,
petunias
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and colours.
July 3rd, 2022
