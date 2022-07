Selfie

I have been to the hairdressers this morning and my friend Amanda asked me to send a selfie of the finished hairdo. 10 selfies later this was the best of a bad bunch and they all had me laughing as I looked as if I was going to be shot! There is obviously a knack to taking selfies which I don’t have! 🤣🤣🤣



I am pleased with the colour and the cut. Still resisting growing my white hair out.