132 / 365
Small Petunia
These are the smaller petunias which are in one of the hanging baskets. Knockout red clashing violently with the pink busy lizzies but looking fabulous in the hanging basket.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5368
photos
220
followers
143
following
36% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th July 2022 11:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
hanging-basket
,
small-petunias
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
July 6th, 2022
