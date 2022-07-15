Previous
Give us a treat mum!! by pamknowler
140 / 365

Give us a treat mum!!

On our walk I needed to sit down on a bench as my knee was playing up. Barb was going to carry on walking with the boys but they wouldn't leave me. I told her to give them a treat to tempt them. They took the treat but still wouldn't walk on without me! I gave in and carried on with them!! My knee is fine now by the way.

Look how burnt the grass is at the country park. Hotter weather forecast for the weekend out to Tuesday next week. I have an air con unit from John Lewis being delivered Saturday!! I know where I will be sitting!! LOL!!
Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Ah they love you.
July 15th, 2022  
