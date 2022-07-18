Selective hearing!!

A very early walk at the country park in the shade. It's 25 degrees before 9am and for the UK that is hot!! Forecast to get up to 40/41 degrees later today which will break existing records for high temperatures in the UK. We are now home with all the windows closed and curtains drawn to try to keep the heat out.



The air con unit I bought this week has had limited success - I love it but my sister hates it and complains she is freezing!! You just cannot win!! Today I will put the unit in the kitchen/dining room and I will sit in there. Barb can roast in the lounge if she wants to!!



The picture is of George this morning going off piste as usual and refusing to come to get his lead on. He was following an interesting smell!! He definitely has selective hearing!!