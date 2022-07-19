I love the air con unit!!

George has found his favourite spot as close to the air con unit as possible.



We are really enjoying bringing the temperature down in the lounge and even my sister is happy with it with temperatures forecast to go up to 41/42 degrees today.



The rest of the house is like an oven especially upstairs and sleep was very difficult last night when the temperature did not drop below 25 degrees. The boys have their cold collars on - I wet them with cold water and clip it around their neck which I think is helping to keep them cool. Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day. Nothing is getting done today!!