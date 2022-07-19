Previous
Next
I love the air con unit!! by pamknowler
142 / 365

I love the air con unit!!

George has found his favourite spot as close to the air con unit as possible.

We are really enjoying bringing the temperature down in the lounge and even my sister is happy with it with temperatures forecast to go up to 41/42 degrees today.

The rest of the house is like an oven especially upstairs and sleep was very difficult last night when the temperature did not drop below 25 degrees. The boys have their cold collars on - I wet them with cold water and clip it around their neck which I think is helping to keep them cool. Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day. Nothing is getting done today!!
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Phew, thank heaven for air con when it is so hot. Hope you survive the extreme weather conditions in the UK at the moment.
July 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Thank goodness for air con! George looks quite comfortable there.
July 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise