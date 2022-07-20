Previous
Finlay watching
Finlay watching

Whenever someone walks behind us Finlay will stop to see if there is a dog who he can say hello to. We have to wait for them to catch us up.

You can see how dry the grass is - there are signs everywhere for people not to have BBQs or fires. The temperatures yesterday were so high there were many grass fires from London up to Yorkshire. Homes were destroyed and many people made homeless. It is shocking to see this extreme weather and fires in the UK.

Last night was unbearable - the house upstairs was like an oven and sleep was impossible. This morning it is cloudy and much cooler with a breeze blowing - heaven!!
