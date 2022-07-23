Previous
Opening by pamknowler
Opening

Another thistle just opening. I love the bulbous shape which then opens into the beautiful flower.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2022  
Leli ace
Beautiful shot.
July 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
It must be nice watching these open up.
July 23rd, 2022  
