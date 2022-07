Buddlea

This enormous buddlea bush/tree is on the side of the field at the country park. It is such a gorgeous colour and so much more vibrant than the one our neighbour has which hangs over our fence - which is very pale. I thought it was purple when I saw the bush - but not so sure now I have put the image on the laptop - it seems to have more pink in it. Perhaps it's the colours on my laptop which are giving a false colour.



Anyway there were no butterflies to be seen!!