The Mall by pamknowler
The Mall

What a sad day full of breathtaking moments! We watched the whole of the funeral of Our Queen and I have been looking at all the photos and snippets of video that I “borrowed” from the fantastic BBC broadcast. I was spoilt for choice on which image to share and finally chose this one of the procession up The Mall. So many military in their fabulous dress uniforms and the marching bands were wonderful. A very emotional day saying goodbye to our wonderful Queen Elizabeth 11.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
It certainly has been. Emotional but beautifully done. I think they did her proud.
September 19th, 2022  
❤️🙏
September 19th, 2022  
Outstanding photo.
September 19th, 2022  
I think those flags along the Mall make a great photo. We’ve all had a very emotional day but my word they all did so well.
A new era now…all change in Monarchy & government….will be interesting!
September 19th, 2022  
