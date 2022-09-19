The Mall

What a sad day full of breathtaking moments! We watched the whole of the funeral of Our Queen and I have been looking at all the photos and snippets of video that I “borrowed” from the fantastic BBC broadcast. I was spoilt for choice on which image to share and finally chose this one of the procession up The Mall. So many military in their fabulous dress uniforms and the marching bands were wonderful. A very emotional day saying goodbye to our wonderful Queen Elizabeth 11.