Rainbow - Red - Week 3

My favourite splash shot which I have printed out and framed and it's hanging on my dining room wall. I thought it would look good in this Rainbow month as I have used other splash shots.



Yesterday was a day full of emotions. My sister's eldest did actually show his face after a 5 year absence. No apology and all it did was upset my sister. I am left to pick up the pieces. Then Barb's middle son arrived with a basket of flowers for his Mum and another one for me - his Auntie! More tears from me this time!! We had a FaceTime with Barb's youngest at the same time and it was great to all be chatting - the brothers haven't spoken for at least 2 years!! Colin then told us all he was getting back together with his wife after 3 years apart. More tears from me, Barb and Lara, Richard's wife. So happy!!

The final thing was a message from my darling niece Ruth, my dead brother's daughter, telling me that although she had spoken to her Mother that morning she felt that Barb and I had been more of a Mother to her. Both Barb and I cried once again - more happy tears!! An emotional rollercoaster of a day!! Families!! It cannot be just my family with all the drama!!