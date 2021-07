Listen-Silent

8th July - Word of the Day - Listen/Silent



I think this image covers both words - I can listen using the headphones while being silent for everyone else.



I use these more for being able to listen/watch on my iPad at night so that my sister and the dogs cannot hear. I am not very keen on listening blocking all other sounds out even though I can do that with these headphones.



I am listening here to one of my favourite bands and a great album - Fleetwood Mac - Rumours