207 / 365
Strange - very strange!
On our walk this morning I saw this very strange growth/flower/ seed head on a rose bush. I saw quite a few on the wild roses. I have never seen this before and am interested to hear if anyone knows what it is.
11th September 2021
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
365 Year 9
iPhone XR
11th September 2021 10:41am
Tags
flower
,
bush
,
seed-head
,
country-park
,
strange-growth
,
rise-
