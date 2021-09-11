Previous
Strange - very strange!
Strange - very strange!

On our walk this morning I saw this very strange growth/flower/ seed head on a rose bush. I saw quite a few on the wild roses. I have never seen this before and am interested to hear if anyone knows what it is.
11th September 2021

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
